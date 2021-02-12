Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jacquee Almanza, 70

Jacquee Almanza, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:00 PM

Jacquee Almanza, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.
She was born December 17, 1950 in Las Animas, Colorado to Franklin and Mable (Ritchie) Miller.
Jacquee married Walter Almanza September 8, 1984; he preceded her in death March 21, 2014.
She was an incredibly talented woman. She loved to sew, make quilts, paint, make china dolls, do woodworking, and cross stitch.
Jacquee enjoyed spending time with her entire family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 30 years, Walter; her parents; and sister, Nancy Kerns.
Survivors include her children, Robert Phillippe (Tammy), Tom Phillippe (Leanna), Dennis Almanza (Carrie), Misty Heins (Eric); grandchildren, Susan, Marc, Gabbie, Erica, Colby, Timothy, Kenneth, Kaylee, Hannah, Levi, Lilyian, Hunter, Kristin, Matthew, Brett, Keith, Alex; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gerrie Coil, Phyllis Locke; numerous nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Grace Evangelical Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -22°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -20°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories