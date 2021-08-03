Clear
Jacqueline “Jackie” Kay Granville, 71

Jacqueline “Jackie” Kay Granville, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Posted: Aug 3, 2021

She was born September 2, 1949 in Bethany, Missouri to Harold John and Betty Louise (Davis) Hook.
Jackie married Edward Allen Granville on March 9, 1974. He survives of the home.
She worked for many years as an agent for Green Hills and R.L. Nichols insurance companies.
Jackie helped found and was Vice President of the Wicked Sisterz ladies riding club. She also was an excellent cook and taught all of her sons to cook.
She was dedicated to many causes near and dear to her heart. If she gave you her heart, she meant it.
She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Michael Hook.
Survivors include her husband; mother; children, Travis Wisenski (Lilly), Jon (Sharon), Steven (Stella), and Jeffrey (Mandy) Granville; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Gregory Hook (Donna); numerous extended family members and friends.
Graveside Farewell Service & Inurnment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The procession will leave Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests donations to the American Lung Association, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or YWCA.

