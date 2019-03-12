Obituary

Jacqueline “Jacque” Sue Snider

1958-2019

Jacqueline “Jacque” Sue Snider,60, St, Joseph, Missouri passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 1, 2019.

She was born May 8, 1958 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jacque was a 1976 graduate of Central High School and a 1980 graduate of CMSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism. She formerly worked for Guaranteed Foods in Kansas City, as a small business owner and part–time bus driver in Mississippi, and most recently as an assistant manager for FedEx here in St. Joseph.

Known affectionately to her family as “Snak”, she was a bowler, a dog lover, a sports fan, and the go-to expert for family shrimp boils every 4th of July. She lived with her mother, Gene, here in town, and she loved and was loved by her family and all who knew her. A great conversationalist, Jacque hardly knew a stranger, and she had a reputation as one of the hardest-working, most loyal employees anyone had had the privilege to be around.

Jacque was preceded in death by her father, David Snider.

She is survived by her mother, Gene Snider of the home; brother, Steve, St. Joseph; sister, Jennifer, Wisconsin; uncle and aunt, Bill and Lyn Chatman, Tennessee; aunts, Mary Chatman and Yvonne Miljak, Mississippi, uncle and aunt Rick and Judy Snider, Idaho; several cousins, nieces, a nephew, a great niece and two great nephews; and by her “family” of co-workers.

All family, friends, co-workers and others whose lives were touched by this wonderful lady are invited Wednesday, March 6, 2019 to attend Visitation 5:00 to 6:30 P.M. and Memorial Service 6:30 to 7:30 P.M., both at Renovation Church, 3822 Cook Rd. here in St. Joseph to reminisce, grieve, and support each other through this unfortunate time. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.