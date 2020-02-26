Jaime Allison Shelby
1976-2020
Jaime Allison Shelby, 43, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020.
She was born June 1, 1976 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jaime was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
She enjoyed socializing with others, spending time with her children and watching horror films.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jacob James Stephenson.
Survivors include sons, Raiden Stephenson (Lexis Woolery), Edan Stephenson; parents, Larry and Donita Shelby; sisters, Kelly Boone, Kim Lewis, Traci Shelby, Toni Hoch (Abe), Ea Trumbo (Jack, Jr.); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
