Jaimen Izel Jones, 27, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020.

He was born December 10, 1992 to Leaford and Randi (Boling) Jones, Jr.

Jaimen worked as a laborer at National Beef. He worked hard to ensure his children’s happiness and future.

He loved to grill out, fish and spend time with his children and family.

Jaimen was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandparents, Gerald and Anne Boling, Joseph and Dorothy Huffman; cousin, DeLonte’ Boling; and uncle, Ronnie Boling.

Survivors include his parents, Leaford and Randi Jones; girlfriend and mother of his children, Rudi Shackelford; children, Jael Jones, Jrayden Jones; sisters, Doshanique Jones, Sharmane Bonnett; brothers, Leaford Jones, III, Kobe Jones, Braden Jones, Camden Buckley, Tavian Williams, Quante’ Ford, Tyrai Skeen, Xavior Culton, Mitchell Mason, Devin Davis, Jaylin Drennen, Bryant Mann, LaReece George; maternal grandparents, Gregory and JoAnn Boling; paternal grandmother, Roberta Mays; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.