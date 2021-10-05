James D. "Jim" Gossett, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born to James E. and Madelyn L. Gossett on June 8, 1946.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Jim was married to his wife Beverly for 55 years.

Jim served in the U.S. Army and went to Vietnam in 1966 - 1968. He completed the electrical program with IBEW 545.

He worked there for 20 years. James went to work with the St. Joseph School District for 23 years, retiring in 2008.

Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 359 and the Eagles Lodge.

He enjoyed all sports, bowling teams, golf buddies and playing cards with his friends. His biggest joy was his granddaughter, Courtney Gossett. He was so proud of her and she meant everything to him.

James is survived by his wife Beverly, son V.E. Gossett, granddaughter Courtney Gossett (fiance' Cody Fisk), brother-in-law Jerry (Marna) Milbourn, and sister-in-law Terrie (Tim) Creviston.

Mr. Gossett has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Per his request, there will be no visitation or services.