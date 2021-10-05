Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

James D. "Jim" Gossett, 75

James D. "Jim" Gossett, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:40 PM

James D. "Jim" Gossett, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born to James E. and Madelyn L. Gossett on June 8, 1946.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School. Jim was married to his wife Beverly for 55 years.

Jim served in the U.S. Army and went to Vietnam in 1966 - 1968. He completed the electrical program with IBEW 545.

He worked there for 20 years. James went to work with the St. Joseph School District for 23 years, retiring in 2008.

Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 359 and the Eagles Lodge.

He enjoyed all sports, bowling teams, golf buddies and playing cards with his friends. His biggest joy was his granddaughter, Courtney Gossett. He was so proud of her and she meant everything to him.

James is survived by his wife Beverly, son V.E. Gossett, granddaughter Courtney Gossett (fiance' Cody Fisk), brother-in-law Jerry (Marna) Milbourn, and sister-in-law Terrie (Tim) Creviston.

Mr. Gossett has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Per his request, there will be no visitation or services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories