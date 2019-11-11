James A. “Big Ed” Edwards, 87, Gladstone, MO

Obituary

James A. “Big Ed” Edwards, 87, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home in Gladstone, MO. Jim was born June 14, 1932 in Rockport, MO to Archie Cornelius and Marie (Garner) Edwards. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the U.S. Army, earning the Korean Service Medal, Bronze Service Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and Good Conduct Medal. Jim married Phyllis Louise Vollnogel on March 23, 1953 in Iowa. They lived in Tracy, MO and later in Kansas City. Jim was of the Baptist faith and served in several of his churches as deacon; and was currently a member of the Nashua Baptist Church. After receiving his education from several trade schools, Jim worked for over 30 years for TWA as a mechanic. He also ran a backhoe business on the side, digging septic systems. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing the guitar and harmonica. He was also an excellent woodworker, and made rocking chairs, doll highchairs, cradles, and baby beds for each of his grandchildren. In addition, Jim created a beautiful china cabinet and gun cabinet for his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter Faith Smith; his sisters Mary Hodde and Betty Carter; and an infant brother John Edwards. Jim is survived by his wife Phyllis; 8 children James D. (Marla) Edwards, Janice (Clayton) With, John Edwards, Rose (Randy) Redenbaugh, David (Mary) Edwards, Lela (David) Harper, Sarah (David) Farmer, and Gaylene (Chandler) Smith; 25 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; and 3 great, great grandchildren; sisters Ruby (Ronnie) Worley, and Frances Miller; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. A visitation will be held 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Northland Baptist Church—7101 NW Waukomis—K.C., MO. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to the Nashua Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfunerlahome.net