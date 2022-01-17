Altamont, Missouri- James Allen Arnold, 81, passed away January 7, 2022.

James was born in Plattsburg, Missouri on December 16, 1940 to Frank and Lorene (Bradshaw) Arnold.

He was employed as a meat cutter for Price Chopper in Leavenworth and Gladstone until retiring.

His son Ricky, precedes him in death.

Survivors: wife, Jean, of the home; sons, Ronald (Tracy) Arnold, Stewartsville, Missouri and Keith (Analu) Arnold, Turney, Missouri; daughter, Debbie (Dave) Shewmaker, Altamont, Missouri; 2 sisters, Marie Hammontree, Plattsburg, Missouri, and Jean Ann Schuster, Gower, Missouri; 8 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.