James Allen Arnold, 81

James Allen Arnold, 81, passed away January 7, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 3:00 PM

Altamont, Missouri- James Allen Arnold, 81, passed away January 7, 2022.

James was born in Plattsburg, Missouri on December 16, 1940 to Frank and Lorene (Bradshaw) Arnold.

He was employed as a meat cutter for Price Chopper in Leavenworth and Gladstone until retiring.

His son Ricky, precedes him in death.

Survivors: wife, Jean, of the home; sons, Ronald (Tracy) Arnold, Stewartsville, Missouri and Keith (Analu) Arnold, Turney, Missouri; daughter, Debbie (Dave) Shewmaker, Altamont, Missouri; 2 sisters, Marie Hammontree, Plattsburg, Missouri, and Jean Ann Schuster, Gower, Missouri; 8 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
