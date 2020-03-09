Clear

James Allen "Barney" Evans, 46

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James Allen “Barney” Evans
1973-2020

James Allen “Barney” Evans, 46, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was born April 18, 1973 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Judy Evans and James “Jim” Evans.
James went to high school at North Andrew in Rosendale, Missouri and where he played football and graduated in 1992. He worked as a cook throughout his life.
He enjoyed drawing, coloring, tattooing and if you couldn’t find James spending time with his daughter you could find him at the lake letting his dog Diesel chase the ducks.
He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, John and A. Leveta Pennington; a granddaughter, and his beloved dog, Diesel Tank “Big Head”.
Survivors include daughter, Makaya “Mickey” Evans; sons, Dalton Briner and Wyatt Evans; two grandchildren; father, James “Jim” Evans; sisters, Judy Cameron and Jane Evans; niece, Jaydra Evans; 2 aunts; many cousins and Aleisha Chappell and Justice Kopet, who he helped raise.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

