Clear

James Alvah Wariner, 81

Service: Friday, January 31st, 2020 1:00 PM @ First Baptist Church of Platte City. Corner of 2nd & Ferrel Street, Platte City, MO 64079.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James Alvah Wariner entered into Jesus’ arms on January 28, 2020. James was born in Pampa, TX. to Milburn and Elise Wariner on November 9, 1938. James graduated from Lefors High School in 1958 and Panhandle State University, Goodwell, Okla. in 1966. He attended Panhandle State on a track scholarship.
James married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara Cody on June 12, 1959. James is survived by his wife, son Byron and wife LeAnn of Ocala, Fla., daughter Cynthia and husband Mike Louderback of Platte City, Mo., his great joys were his grandchildren Anthony and wife Paige Louderback of Kansas City, Brittani and husband Matthew Jordan of Chicago, Il., Cody and wife Mandarae Wariner of Phoenix, AZ, and Brandon James Wariner and children Benjamin James and Daisy Grace of Houston TX., Sister Bobbye and husband Joel Combs of Pampa, TX., and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents and three younger brothers Arnold, Johnny and Jerry.
James retired after a career in law enforcement and gas production. James moved from Liberal, Ks. to Platte City, Mo. in 2009.
He loved to recite poems and stories from his vast memory. The day before he entered into heaven all his family surrounded him while he recited many of his poems and told his favorite stories. James enjoyed camping, fishing, working in his woodshop and writing.
Family requests any memorials to be made to First Baptist Church, Platte City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
After light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday morning the clouds have continued to stay with us . Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories