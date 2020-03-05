James B. Harris

1954-2020

James B. Harris, 65, Utica, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

He was born January 24, 1954 to Loren and Leana Harris in Chillicothe, Missouri.

He married Sandy Gannan in 2001. She preceded him in death.

He was employed as a stained-glass lampshade maker, then a truck driver for a few years before starting his own business, Hawkeye Painting. He later worked at Dura Brake Cable.

He enjoyed fishing and making dreamcatchers. He and his wife loved to hunt for arrowheads and other Native American artifacts in dried-up creek beds.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife; and brother, Loren Ray Harris.

Survivors include daughter, Samantha Cook; stepchildren, Angela and Andrew Gannan, Brandon and Brian Flemming, grandson, Isaiah Mathews, and brothers, Danny and Richard Harris, and nieces and nephews, Kayla, Kyle, Stacey, John and Joe Harris.

