James B. Hawkins, III, 68

James B. Hawkins, III, 68, Bolckow, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:58 AM

He was born October 19, 1953, in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Phyllis (Eisiminger) Hawkins, II.
JB was a volunteer firefighter with the Fillmore Fire Department. Earlier in his life he worked at the family business, Breit & Hawkins Funeral Home, but ultimately decided that his passion lied with the family farm.
JB enjoyed flying and all things related to aviation and military history. He was steadfast, dependable, and a man of action. Filling that role for many was how he showed his love. His family was always first and he never missed an opportunity to be with his grandchildren or help a family member in need. JB was bigger and bolder than life. His role as a husband, father and papa will forever be unmatched.
JB was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Rhonda (Newlon) Hawkins; daughters, Morgan Schnurr (Michael), Whitney Coats (Riley); son, Ben Hawkins; grandchildren, Hadley and Charlie Schnurr, Harvey Coats; sisters, Margaret Sperli, Carla Mitchell, Candy Hawkins; nephews, J.R. Mitchell, Paul Sperli; beloved extended family and friends; and his lunch buddy, Jeff Nold.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Fillmore Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the funeral home to be used for a scholarship fund to be setup in J.B.’s memory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

