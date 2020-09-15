Clear
James B. "Jim" Geller, 70

Interment: Shaare Sholem Cemetery. St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 10:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

1950-2020

James B. “Jim” Geller, 70, Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020.
He was born August 12, 1950 to Harry Geller and Rose (Berman) Mazvinsky in Kansas City, Missouri.
Jim married Sandra Baird June 23, 1985; she survives of the home.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Missouri
Jim moved to Tulsa in 1983 and worked in finance before starting his own company.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry and stepfather, William Mazvinsky.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Sandy; son, Brandon Geller; stepdaughters, Jodi Hurley, Amy Patton; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; mother, Rose Mazvinsky; brother, Phillip Geller; extended family and friends.
Private Graveside Farewell Services and Interment, Shaare Sholem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Wounded Warriors, Shaare Sholem Cemetery Perpetual Fund or charity of donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

