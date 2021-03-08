James Bigham, 85

James Edward Bigham, 85, of Gower, MO passed away peacefully March 1, at Mosaic Life Care surrounded by loving family.

Jim was born September 20, 1935 to Robert Morton Bigham and Georgia (Wuerfele) Bigham.

Jim graduated from Central High School in 1952 and joined the Missouri Air National Guard (ANG) in 1953, retiring in December 1993. While in the ANG he served as First Sergeant for the 180th Flying Squadron for over 20 years. Jim was deployed to United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm for which he was awarded the Bronze Star. He was the recipient of many additional medals and commendations as well.

In 1956, Jim married Ruth Henkowski and together they had eight children. Their marriage ended, but they remained friends.

Jim loved bowling and was a youth coach. He bowled two 300 games and a 299. He was a member of the St. Joseph Bowler's Hall of Fame. Jim was an active outdoorsman, always on the move. He took great pride in grooming his historical Bigham Century Farm which he shared with his two protective cats. Jim never let grass grow under his feet.

Jim was proud of his children and grandchildren and loved them dearly. He will be missed by all of them.

Mr. Bigham is survived by: his best friend and companion, Rosalie Bigham; children, Stephen (Kim) Bigham, Jamie (Mark) Neu, Diane (Jim ) Anderson, Marlene (Terry) Seiter, Mark Bigham (Dianna McKinney), John (Kelly) Bigham, Marty (Amy) Bigham; twin brother Mort (Jackie) Bigham; 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren soon to be 32 and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Susan Renee Bigham, and stepdaughter Heather Riley.

Visitation will be 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday March 4, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Masks are required. A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Children's Tumor Foundation CTF.org, The St. Joseph USBC (MO Bowling Association), or Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome, in care of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.