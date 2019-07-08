TROY, KANSAS James Christenson, 74, of Troy, Kansas died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
James was born on July 2, 1945 in Troy, Kansas to Jule & Mary (Turpin) Christenson. He was a lifelong resident of Troy and retired from Blueside in St. Joseph, Missouri.
He married Grace Karn on April 15, 1977 in Fanning, Kansas. She survives of the home. James was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers; Bob, John and Kenny Christenson, a sister, Norma Stewart.
Additional survivors include his children;
Lindsay Norris (Jim) of Troy
Jamie Deffenbaugh of Weston, Missouri
B.J. Christenson (Nicole) of Troy
Brett Christenson (Carly) of Agency, Missouri
10 grandchildren
2 sisters; Sharon Wood of Bendena, Kansas
Mary Simpson of Troy, Kansas
Funeral: Monday, July 8, 2019 – 10 A.M.
At: Community of Christ Church in Fanning, Kansas
Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the Church in Fanning.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Church or NEK Hospice.
www.harmanrohde.com
Related Content
- James Christenson July 02, 1945 - July 05, 2019
- James Elvin Crites July 05, 1933 - May 23, 2019
- Judy Sabra Mensch July 11, 1944 - July 5, 2019
- Larry Wayne Garrett March 24, 1945 - February 14, 2019
- R. Jeff Hemstock September 21, 1945 - May 18, 2019
- James "Jim" Mark Grove July 25, 1956 - September 30, 2018
- Jerry Coats July 1, 1964 - January 1, 2019
- Dorothy M. (McLarney) Nash July 9, 1942 - January 4, 2019
- Mary Ann Zawodny July 7, 1937 - January 6, 2019
- Charles "Chuck" Michael Boeh July 20, 1957 - January 10, 2019