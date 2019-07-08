James Christenson July 02, 1945 - July 05, 2019

TROY, KANSAS James Christenson, 74, of Troy, Kansas died Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

James was born on July 2, 1945 in Troy, Kansas to Jule & Mary (Turpin) Christenson. He was a lifelong resident of Troy and retired from Blueside in St. Joseph, Missouri.

He married Grace Karn on April 15, 1977 in Fanning, Kansas. She survives of the home. James was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers; Bob, John and Kenny Christenson, a sister, Norma Stewart.

Additional survivors include his children;

Lindsay Norris (Jim) of Troy

Jamie Deffenbaugh of Weston, Missouri

B.J. Christenson (Nicole) of Troy

Brett Christenson (Carly) of Agency, Missouri

10 grandchildren

2 sisters; Sharon Wood of Bendena, Kansas

Mary Simpson of Troy, Kansas

Funeral: Monday, July 8, 2019 – 10 A.M.

At: Community of Christ Church in Fanning, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday evening 6-8 pm at the Church in Fanning.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Church or NEK Hospice.

www.harmanrohde.com