James D. “Jim” Hooten

1937-2018

James D. “Jim” Hooten, 81, Kansas City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Liberty Hospital.

He was born April 8, 1937 in Altus, Arkansas.

Jim lived in Kansas City, Missouri most of his life and after retirement in 1988 from Bendix-Allied Signal, moved to McFall, Missouri

He was a Navy Veteran.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Wilson; father, Clyde Hooten; step-father, Bill Wilson; brother, Jack Wilson; and granddaughter, Holly Cole.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Virginia Hooten; daughters, Janice Hooten and Joan Cole; 4 grandchildren, Amy, Nicholas (Stephanie), Tyler, Adam (Dena); 5 great-grandchildren, Paige, Aubrey, Kendall, Alexandria and Gavin; brother, John Wilson (Sherry); several nieces and nephews.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no services per Jim’s request. Inurnment Clarksdale Cemetery, Clarksdale, Missouri at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.