Clear

James D. “Jim” Hooten, 81, Kansas City, Missouri

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no services per Jim’s request. Inurnment Clarksdale Cemetery, Clarksdale, Missouri at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 3:45 PM
Updated: Nov. 14, 2018 3:47 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

James D. “Jim” Hooten
1937-2018

James D. “Jim” Hooten, 81, Kansas City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Liberty Hospital.
He was born April 8, 1937 in Altus, Arkansas.
Jim lived in Kansas City, Missouri most of his life and after retirement in 1988 from Bendix-Allied Signal, moved to McFall, Missouri
He was a Navy Veteran.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Wilson; father, Clyde Hooten; step-father, Bill Wilson; brother, Jack Wilson; and granddaughter, Holly Cole.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Virginia Hooten; daughters, Janice Hooten and Joan Cole; 4 grandchildren, Amy, Nicholas (Stephanie), Tyler, Adam (Dena); 5 great-grandchildren, Paige, Aubrey, Kendall, Alexandria and Gavin; brother, John Wilson (Sherry); several nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be no services per Jim’s request. Inurnment Clarksdale Cemetery, Clarksdale, Missouri at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events