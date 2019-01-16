James D. O’Callaghan, Jr.

1942-2019

James D. O’Callaghan, Jr., 76, Savannah, Missouri, lost a 13-year battle with cancer on Friday, January 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born December 1, 1942, to James Daniel and Virginia Lee (Marriott) O’Callaghan in Trenton, Missouri.

James married Mary Ann Speer on February 8, 1970. She survives of the home.

He was a cook for many years at Country Kitchen, American Family, and Skaggs; a CNA at Carriage Square, Beverly Manor, and Shady Lawn; and a psychiatric aide at the Woodson Center.

James enjoyed cooking, jigsaw puzzles and his plants.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Pat Schafer and Dennis O’Callaghan.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann O’Callaghan, St. Joseph, Missouri; son, Carl O’Callaghan (Susan), Savannah; daughters, Christine Heneck, St. Joseph, and Carrie Turner-Nolan (Buddy), Savannah; grandchildren, April O’Callaghan (Randy), St. Joseph, Paige O’Callaghan (Josh), St. Joseph, Shirley Archer, Washington, Delia Archer, St. Joseph, Christen Turner, Savannah, and Gabriel Turner, Savannah; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Mariah, Malia, Zain, Kashas, Reegan, Josh Jr., Alana, and Nova; siblings, Karen Herring (Jim), St. Joseph, and Mike O’Callaghan (Charlene), St. Joseph; his beloved dogs; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to Amanda, Brandy and Stephanie from Three Rivers Hospice for their excellent care of James.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Monday, January 21, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, January 20, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the family.