James Dean Flach Jr., 61, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 4, 1958 in St. Joseph, MO, to the late Josephine (Velazquez) and James Flach Sr. Jim attended St. James Catholic School for 5 years then Spring Garden. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1976, and he served on his class reunion committee for over 40 years. Following graduation, he worked for Far-Mar-Co. (AGP) until 1981. Jim decided to follow in his father's footsteps and serve a four year apprenticeship in the Sheet Metal Workers International Association Local #81, now merged as Local #2 in St. Joseph.

After turning out to Journeyman status as a Sheet Metal Worker, Jim became a foreman, and then an outside field superintendent on numerous projects over a span of 20 years in Northwest Missouri and surrounding areas, mainly working for Hausman Metal Works and Roofing Inc. for many years.

Giving back to his trade, Jim served as a trustee on the St. Joseph area Sheet Metal Workers Local #2 Apprenticeship Program for over 20 years, mentoring the future Journeymen of his trade. In the year 2000, Jim was elected by the membership as a Business Representative for Local #2, and he served in that capacity until his retirement in October, 2014. Jim also served as a Union trustee on the MO-Kan Sheet Metal Workers Health and Welfare Fund.

Jim was a delegate to the St. Joseph Building and Construction Trades Council, holding the positions of Financial and Recording Secretary and Vice President. Jim was also a delegate of Northwest Missouri Central Labor Council. Upon retirement Jim was appointed President of the St. Joseph area Sheet Metal Workers Retirees Club.

Jim loved all outdoor activities, mainly camping, hunting, fishing, watching dirt track racing, sport shooting, hanging out in his shop with friends and family and drinking lots of barley and hops.

Jim had 2 children by his first marriage, Ashley Dawn (Flach) Smith and her husband Jay, and Brandon James Dean Flach and his wife Deneise, which he loved equally. Jim also had two step daughters, Erinn (Durrie) Gemmell and her husband Jay, and Melissa Durrie, which he loved equally as his own. On March 28, 1996, Jim married Rhonda (Buller) Flach, and they recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, and she survives of the home. He is also survied by his sisters, Susan (Robert) Edwards, Julie (Randy) Cluck, and June (Carl) Williams, 4 grandchildren, Jaben Flach, Addie Gemmell, Haleigh Smith, and Miah Gemmell.

Jim has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Flach, officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow the service at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. To help carry on Jims love for the trade, Memorials are requested to the St. Joseph Sheet Metal Workers JATC, P.O. Box 895, St. Joseph, MO 64502.