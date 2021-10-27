James Dee McGlothlin 61, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021. He was born September 6, 1960 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. James was preceded in death by parents: Francis and Donna McGlothlin, sister, Rita Haggard, and brothers, Jay Patrick McGlothlin and Albert McGlothlin. Survivors include: son, Jameson and Dustin Owens, daughter, Jamie Smith, brother, Gary (Rhonda) McGlothlin, half brothers, Steve (Karla) McGlothlin, and Glenn (Terry) McGlothlin, a sister, Diane McGlothlin (Robert Funk), and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nepews. Visitation: 1-2:00 pm on Friday, a Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 pm Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:24 PM
