James Douglas (J.D.) Partridge, 40, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019 unexpectedly at his home.

J.D. Partridge was born February 24, 1978 in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. He was the son of Jerry and Mary Ann (Schnettgoecke) Partridge. J.D. graduated from Fairfield High School in 1997. He furthered his education with a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western State University in 2002. Then he started his own business, Pear Tree Lawns. J.D. married Kara Spalding on August 3, 2002. They were blessed with two children, Morgan (11) and Mason (9). J.D. lived life to the fullest. He never knew a stranger. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and many other hobbies. He loved helping and watching his children in various activities.

J.D. was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Partridge, paternal grandparents, Hugh and Betty Partridge, and maternal grandparents, August and Virgina Schnettgoecke. He is survived by his loving wife Kara Partridge; daughter, Morgan and son, Mason; mother, Mary Ann Partridge of Bella Vista, AR; sister, Rebecca (Hunter) Blake and their daughter Amelia of Bentonville, AR; father and mother-in-law, Bill and Jennifer Spalding of Gower, MO, and sister-in-law, Lindsey (Chase) Holcumbrink and their children, Brenna and Jackson of St. Joseph, MO.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 5 from 5-7pm at Central Christian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri followed by a Celebration of Life at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Partridge Children Education Fund in care of HNB Bank in St. Joseph, Missouri.