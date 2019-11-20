Clear

James “Ed” Sharp, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Wednesday, November 20, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Memorial Park Cemetery St. Joseph , MO 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 11:08 AM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
James “Ed” Sharp, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
He was born August 23, 1943 in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
Ed married Beth Journey March 24, 1994; she survives of the home.
His first and last job was working at Belt Bowl, where he started the Rock N’ Bowl which earned him the nickname “Hollywood”.
Ed enjoyed repairing electronics and was an avid bowler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth (Gordon) Sharp Ashlock; and son, James Brian Sharp and stepfather, Sherman Ashlock.
Additional survivors include his children, Eric Sharp, Veronica Smoke, Vincent Sharp (Erin), Brett Sharp, Jeremy Hallowell, Mandy Henderson (Mika); 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brother, Darrel Ashlock (Marsha); sister, Bonnie Canchola (Greg); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

