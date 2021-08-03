James Edward Sloan II, 72, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home. Jim was born September 23, 1948 in Des Moines, IA, son of Eathel and James Sloan. He graduated from East High School in Des Moines, IA. He married Eldora "Dorie" Farthing on June 2, 1975. Jim worked as a Painting Contractor. He was a kind, caring and hard working man who spent his life providing for his family. In 1992, his daughter Debra Martinez passed, and Jim took on raising her 4 children. Exactly 22 years prior to the day he passed, he lost his son James "Jimbo" Sloan III. Jimbo has called him home. James was also preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry Sloan, sister, Carolyn Chiles and grandson, Baby Brett Young. Survivors include, wife, Dorie Sloan of the home, children, Jerry (Debbie) Young of St. Joseph, David (Kim) Young of Phoenix, AZ, Rebecca (Doug) Losee of St. Joseph, Brett Young of St. Joseph, Tami Sloan of Des Moines, IA, Curt Young of Des Moines, IA, sisters, Linda (Shannon) Thompson of Des Moines, IA, Becky Earle of Des Moines, IA, 28 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his life will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Sloan will be cremated following services. Memorials are requested to the Jim Sloan Memorial Fund. c/o Rupp Funeral Home.