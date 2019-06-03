Clear

James Elvin Crites July 05, 1933 - May 23, 2019

James Elvin Crites, 85, of Overland Park, KS, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by family.

He was born on July 5, 1933, at College Springs, Iowa to Mary and Everett Crites. After getting his education in Maryville, he and his wife were employed at the Maryville Daily Forum and continued in management in the graphic arts industry at Lenexa, Kansas. After retirement he and his wife enjoyed traveling the world on 20 ocean cruises as well as tours in the United States and Canada.

He and his wife were married July 27, 1952, at the Maryville Christian Church where the ceremony was preformed by her father, Rev. L.B. Day.

Left to cherish his memory is his high school sweetheart and wife, Arlene (Day) Crites; daughter, Laura and Michael Collings, Kansas City, Missouri; granddaughters, Kate and Sam Sweeten, Kansas City, Missouri, and Kristin and Adam Sostarich, Overland Park, Kansas; daughter in law, Jill (Beavers) Crites, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and grandson, Tim Crites, Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by their son, David Lisle Crites.

Cremation was completed at the Highland Park Funeral Home, Kansas City, Kansas.

The Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, is in charge of the graveside services at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville, Missouri.

