James F. Foster, 69

Graveside Service: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 1:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

James F. Foster, 69, Albany, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born July 20, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
James served in the United Stated Marine Corp during the Vietnam war.
He was a Boy Scout and of the Methodist faith.
James loved to hunt, fish and spending time with his dog, Jesse.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Foster and sister, Susan Foster.
Survivors include his monther, Lois Hooper, Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Janet Lowry, Firebaugh, California; and niece, Susan Poortinga, Fresno, California.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

