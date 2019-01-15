James F. Rost May 27, 1943 - January 15, 2019

James Francis Rost was born May 27, 1943, the oldest son of James and Marie (Klein) Rost in Chillicothe, MO. He spent his early years in St. Joseph, MO where he attended St. Francis Grade School and Christian Brothers High School, graduating in 1961. Even in his youth, Jim had a very strong work ethic and prided himself on delivering prescriptions on his bicycle all over St. Joseph. When Jim was 12 years old, the family moved to a dairy farm near Cosby, MO where he helped milk cows. He delivered the milk in his panel truck to the local creamery, then drove himself and his siblings to school.

After high school, Jim attended Moler Barber College in Kansas City, MO and then apprenticed in shops at 26th and Lafayette in St. Joseph and at Bledsoe Barber Shop in Savannah, MO. Following his apprenticeship, he and his father opened Jim’s Barber Shop, where he worked from 1963 to just a few days ago, cutting hair, telling fish tales, and listening to the stories of his many customers, some of whom were four generations deep. One never had to wonder what Jim was thinking; he freely shared his opinions!

Jim married Jeanne Spaeth on January 21, 1967 and to this union were born five children: Dan (Adam), Chris (Callie), Mike (Tara), Colleen Rost-Banik (Don) and Tim. He has eight grandchildren: Michaela Kopf (Seth), Mariah, Amber, Ben, Nick, Faith, Trinity and Lacey. He is also survived by his brothers Fr. Bob, Greg (Joni), his sister Carolyn Gronniger (Bill), and many nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed teasing. His parents and his brother John preceded him in death.

Jim was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church since 1970 and served on the parish council and as a Eucharistic minister. He had a significant role in constructing the church’s baptistery. Many parishioners remember Jim serving coffee and donuts every Sunday morning.

Jim served on the Savannah Public Water District No. 1 Board for over 20 years, acting as president several times.

Jim and Jeanne enjoyed cruising and traveled to a number of places, including the Panama Canal and a Grand European River Cruise. Their love of cruising was spearheaded by their first cruise to Alaska for their 40th wedding anniversary. To celebrate their 50thwedding anniversary, Jim and Jeanne hosted their children and their families on an unforgettable Caribbean cruise.

Visitation will be Friday, January 18, 2019 at Heaton Bowman Smith Chapel in St. Joseph, MO from 4:00 – 7:00 pm with sharing of memories by friends and family at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Savannah, MO. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Easton, MO, following the funeral luncheon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Care of St. Joseph Cemetery, Easton, MO; Sisters of St. Francis, Savannah, MO; or donor’s choice.