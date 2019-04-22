James G. Fitzgerald January 15, 1932 - April 16, 2019

James G. Fitzgerald, 87, Buffalo, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away April 16, 2019 at his home.

James was born on January 15, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Eugene and Ida (Bollwerk) Fitzgerald. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in St. Joseph, Missouri.

On June 4, 1955, James married Carolyn Edwards. Together, they raised four children. She preceded him in death on December 23, 1988.

James was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, charter member, past club president and past District Governor of St. Joseph East Rotary and past president of St. Joseph Board of Realtors.

In addition to his parents and first wife, James is preceded in death by his sister Marie Riley.

Surviving family includes: wife, Marilyn Fitzgerald; children, Joseph Fitzgerald (Jane), John Fitzgerald (Christy), Catherine Fitzgerald, Linda Saliga (Steve); step-children, Craig Lilley (Debbie), Rhonda Wright (Rick), Chad Lilley (Trudy), Robin Stewart (Ernie); Brother, Robert Fitzgerald; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M, Thursday, April 25, 2019, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Visitation at 9:00 A.M. at the church. Inurnment Mount Olivet Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.

The family has requested memorials to the charity of their choice.

Services under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.