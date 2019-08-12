Obituary

James Gerald Brown

1927-2019

James Gerald Brown “Downtown Jerry Brown”, 92, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

He was born on July 3, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri to James Arthur and Beatrice Brown.

Jerry was a Navy Veteran who served in WWII and Korea from June 25, 1945 until 1952. He retired from Heartland Hospital, where he worked as a machinist for many years. Jerry was also a professional roller skater and ice skater and enjoyed teaching lessons.

He enjoyed dancing and singing Karaoke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Eli Segrist.

Survivors include daughters; Christine Brown, Linda “Nickie” Teaney, grandchildren; Elisha and Sarah Segrist, Natania and Myla Clemens, Jamie Dulcan, Lindrick Willis, Tymrie Pankake, great-grandchildren; Brian, Haileigh, Jayce Dulcan, Mason, and Kenlei Martin.

Celebration of Life 6:30 P.M., Thursday, August 22, Eagles Lodge. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery, 3:00 P.M. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Open Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.