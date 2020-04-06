James Harrison Tittsworth Sr., 68, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at a Savannah Healthcare facility. He was born October 7, 1951 in St. Joseph, son of Wilma and Donald Tittsworth.. He married Delores Jagodzinski on December 23, 1980 in Savannah, MO. Jim retired after many years as a forklift operator at HPI and Sara Lee. He enjoyed fishing and baseball. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Falcons fan. He was preceded in death by father, Donald Tittsworth, mother, Wilma Tittsworth and step-mother, Virginia Tittsworth. Survivors include, wife, Delores Tittsworth of Savannah, children, Michael (Sheila) Tittsworth of Clarksdale, MO, Jamie Tittsworth of St. Joseph, James Tittsworth Jr. of Savannah, Heather Tittsworth of Savannah, grandsons, David and Brenton Sears, siblings, Donald Tittsworth of St. Joseph, Terry (Ann) Tittsworth of St. Joseph, Randy Estes of Amazonia, LeRoy Estes of St. Joseph, Alice (Tom) Broce of Amazonia, Laronda (Ron) Selecman of Sedalia, MO, Brenda (Donnie) Broce of Sedalia, MO, Scott Tittsworth of Sedalia, MO, Marshall Tittsworth of Sedalia, MO, John Giler of Sedalia, MO, Tammy Cramer of Sedalia, MO, Russet Lynch of Sedalia, MO and numerous nieces and nephews. Family Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Skip Crisp officiating. Livestream of service available to those who cannot attend. Friends may call from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Odd Fellows Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Odd Fellows Cemetery, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences, obituary and livestreaming at www.ruppfuneral.com.