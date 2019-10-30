Clear

James “J.C.” Glass, Jr, 60, N.K.C., MO

Visitation November 1, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am Rollins Funeral Home Service November 1, 2019 11:00am Rollins Funeral Home 1106 East Branch Street PO Box 1094 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079

Obituary
James “J.C.” Glass, Jr. passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at the North K.C. Hospital, N.K.C., MO. J.C. was born March 11, 1959 in Smithville, MO to James Curtis Glass, Sr. and Susie Madeline (Seckel) Glass. He married Trudy Lynn Franklin on February 14, 1978 in K.C., MO. J.C. worked as manager for Quiktrip for 42 years. He also farmed and ran the family’s Glass Lawn Care business for several years. J.C. was known for being a hard worker. He enjoyed fishing trips to Truman Lake and was a gun collector. He also liked riding 4-wheelers at the sand dunes with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Larry Hawkins; his sister Sondra Morelock; and a nephew Norman Hawkins. J.C. is survived by his wife Trudy; 2 sons Jason Glass, and Jamie (Ashley) Glass; 2 daughters Cassondra and Miranda Glass; grandchildren Madalynn Glass, Danielle Gonzalis, Liam Glass, Cael Glass, and Alastair Johnson; his sister Debbie Sloan; his nephew Michael Radcliff; and many friends and extended family. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Platte City, MO; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow with inurnment at a later date in the Davis Chapel Cemetery in Dearborn, MO. Memorial contributions can be given to the Davis Chapel Cemetery of Dearborn, MO.

