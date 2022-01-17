James "J.D." Dennis Thomsen 67, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born July 30, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Ella and Leroy Thomsen. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1973. He worked at Burlington Northern Railroad as a brakeman, switchman, conductor and retired after 41 years of service. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards, fishing, spending time with his family. J.D. was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles "Bugsy" Maugh, Rick Saunders, and John Joseph Thomsen. Survivors include, wife, Violet Thomsen of the home, daughter, Charolett (Jason) Turner, son, James (Kaitlyn) Thomsen, all of Savannah, MO, six grandchildren 3 great grandchildren, brothers, Ron (Carol) Thomsen, Bob (Connie) Thomsen, Kenny (Kim) Thomsen, Eddie Thomsen, and Gary (Carole) Maugh.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
