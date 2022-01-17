Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

James "J.D." Dennis Thomsen, 67

James "J.D." Dennis Thomsen 67, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:27 PM

James "J.D." Dennis Thomsen 67, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born July 30, 1954 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Ella and Leroy Thomsen. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1973. He worked at Burlington Northern Railroad as a brakeman, switchman, conductor and retired after 41 years of service. He enjoyed gambling, playing cards, fishing, spending time with his family. J.D. was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Charles "Bugsy" Maugh, Rick Saunders, and John Joseph Thomsen. Survivors include, wife, Violet Thomsen of the home, daughter, Charolett (Jason) Turner, son, James (Kaitlyn) Thomsen, all of Savannah, MO, six grandchildren 3 great grandchildren, brothers, Ron (Carol) Thomsen, Bob (Connie) Thomsen, Kenny (Kim) Thomsen, Eddie Thomsen, and Gary (Carole) Maugh.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories