Jimmy "J.T." Tittsworth, 45, of St. Joseph, passed away April 27, 2020.

James (Boo Boo) was born on February 6, 1975 in St. Joseph to Donald Tittsworth and Pamela (Smith) Angst. He was a member of Odd Fellows Lodge 505. Boo Boo enjoyed fishing, bowling, baseball and loved children (as he was like a kid himself).

He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and cousin, A.J. Smith.

Survivors: parents; son Trevor D. Tittsworth; sister Christina Kunzler (Leslie); significant other Caress Hubbard and her two sons of the home; cousins; extended family and friends that were like family.

Graveside Service & Interment: 2:00 PM, Monday, May 4, 2020 at Agency Cemetery. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.