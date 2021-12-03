Clear
James "Jim" Allen Barber, 75

James "Jim" Allen Barber 75, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital.

James "Jim" Allen Barber 75, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born August 12, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Cecelia and Emmett Barber. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1964, and worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America retiring after 45 years of service as a Machinist. He enjoyed; hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, tinkering with electronic, hanging out at Betty's, with his buddies Frank Yurkovich, and Albert Mears, he also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jim was a member of St. James Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Kay Barber, his parents, a brother Jerry Barber, and sister, Sharon Crawford. Survivors include three children: Douglas Barber, Shelley Atkins (Chris Martinez) Atkins, and Michael (Tiffany) Barber all of Saint Joseph, MO, four grandsons, Wade (Victoria) Atkins, Tyler & Owen Barber, and Caulin Atkins, three great grandchildren, Emma, Olivia, and Kannon.
The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, and the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

