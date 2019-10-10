Clear

James "Jim" Allen Robinson 72, of Faucett, Missouri

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday, October 16, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Thursday, October 17, 2019 10:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

James "Jarbo"'s Obituary
James "Jim" Allen Robinson 72, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born October 27, 1946 in Faucett, MO, son of the late Edith and Woodrow Robinson. He graduated from Faucett High School class of 1964 and served in the United States Army and is a Veteran of the Viet Nam War. He worked at Seitz which became Sara Lee and retired after 44 years of service. He enjoyed painting tractors, working in his garage and on the farm, watching sports, and taking care of his daughter Karia. He was a Christian. Jim was preceded in death by wife, Judy, grandson, Bret Lawson, and his parents. Survivors include, son, Danny (Amy) Robinson, Faucett, MO, daughters, Stacia (David) Lawson, and Karia Robinson both of Faucett, MO, grandchildren: Dalton Robinson, Mackenzie (Donald) Jones, Faucett, MO, Kolby Korell, Kayleigh Huss, and Coleman Lawson, great grandchildren, Sadie Gentry, Zoey & Ziva Jones, sisters;, Linda (Dale) Wheeler, Faucett, MO, and Rosemary Barton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Halleck Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

