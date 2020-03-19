James "Jim" Dye 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home. He was born March 9, 1936 in Worth, MO, and married Venita Clark on October 12, 1955, He worked at the St. Joseph Stockyards, as a Jackpot Man, and Order Buyer, and then retired from Herzog Contracting. He enjoyed mowing grass, using the same lawn mowers for 28 years, loved to go to auctions, being outside and sitting in his swing watching the sun come up, and watching his birds, he also loved collecting old cars. Jim was a member of the ROC Fellowship Church. He was preceded in death by father, Raymond Dye, mother, Elva Bishop, step father, Ray Bishop, son Tim Dye, brother in laws, Ermest Bozarth, and Clarence "Mooney" Clark. Survivors include, wife, Venita Dye of the home, son, Gary (Lori) Dye, St. Joseph, MO, granddaughter, Amber (Donald) Hawkins, Springfield, MO, grandson, James F. Dye, Springfield, MO, great grandchildren: Sage, Ameliah, Madeline and Meliah Dye, as well as his Mosaic Hospice family.

Services available by webcast for those unable to attend. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mosaic Hospice. Online Webcast, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.