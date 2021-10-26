Clear
James (Jim) E. Giefer, Sr., 86

Jim Giefer, 86 passed on to Glory. He died Oct 24th 2021, at the local St. Joseph hospital.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:35 PM

Jim Giefer, 86 passed on to Glory. He died Oct 24th 2021, at the local St. Joseph hospital. He was born in South Mound, Kansas, parents Frank & Anna Giefer. Jim was the youngest of 7 sisters and 4 brothers who have all proceeded him in death.

Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, who loved to spend time with his family. He graduated 1953 from St. Patrick's High School in Parsons, Kansas, where he met his lifelong sweetheart of 67 years, Shirley Benson. They married in 1954. Jim worked for Wells Fargo 30 years before retiring in 1989 to join his wife working at their owned business, OK Trophy.

Jim enjoyed life to the fullest. He dearly loved his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, square dancing, boating, coaching girls' softball, playing pool, hunting, umpiring, watched sports, and a HUGE KU Jayhawk Fan. Jim was a member of Knights of Columbus, 4th degree and served as a board member of the Local City Softball Association.

Jim has 3 children, Christy Giefer Lyons (Mike), Jim E Giefer, Jr (Lindy), Nancy Giefer Hummel (David), who he loved them all unconditionally and cherished them individually.

Jim has 6 grandchildren, Jamie (Nate), Jackie (Andrew), Katy (Brandon), Matthew, Megan, and Rachel. He enjoyed spending time with each one.

Jim has 8 great grandchildren, Treyton, Andrew, Luke, James, Grace, Bennett, Charlotte, and Stella. He always said how blessed he was to have such a great family.

A Rosary will be held at Heaton-Bowman Smith Sidenfaden Chapel October 28th at 5:00, with a visitation following from 6:00-8:00. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis on October 29th at 10:30.

Graveside service will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the mass.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Church or Bishop Leblond High School.

