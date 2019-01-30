James "Jim"'s Obituary

James "Jim" F. Sears 75 of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away peacefully Sunday, January 27, 2019 at his home. He was born May 9, 1943 in St. Joseph, MO to the late Rachel and William E. Sears.

At age 17 Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 4 years. Upon his discharge, he moved to Wichita, KS to attend computer trade school, where he met and married his wife, Martha. They continued to live in Wichita, KS for 30 years. During this time, Jim also volunteered as a Sheriff Reserve for 13 years, and then an additional 13 years as an EMS Reserve. In 1997, they returned to live in St. Joseph, MO. for the remainder of his life. During this time, he was employed by the Missouri Department of Corrections State Prison, until his retirement in 2008. After his retirement, he continued 2 days a week volunteering over 900 hours to the Department of Corrections assisting the Warehouse staff, Employee Benefit Fair, Special Olympics benefit golf tournament, staff cookouts, family day and much more. One of his most treasured moments was having them name him Employee of the Month in March 2017 for being a genuinely kind, caring, helpful person and an excellent example of professionalism. He enjoyed traveling the mid-west, riding his motorcycle, going to classic car shows, fairs and events. Most will remember him for his love of family and friends and his annual birthday phone calls, along with his never-ending compassion to always be there when they needed a helping hand. Or, just to stop by to say 'Hey' and visit awhile. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; seven sisters: Olliemay McQuiston; Delma Sears; Thelma Sears; Julia Sears; Darlene Kriner; Glendola "Yvonne" Morse; Esther "Roberta" Kunzler, six brothers: Thomas "Sonny" Sears; Raymond Sears; Kenneth Sears; Earl Sears; Dale Sears; and Charles Sears. Survivors include wife, Martha Sears (St Joseph, Mo.); daughter, Connie (Brian) Salmon (Roseburg, OR); son, John (Natalie) Sears (Eureka, KS); one brother, Delbert (Linda) Sears (Sterling, CO); 1 grandson; 5 step grandchildren; and 14 step great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Sears has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com