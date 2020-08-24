James “Jim” K. Norris, 87 of Gower, MO passed away, Thursday, August 20, 2020.

He was born on July 11, 1933 to Jessie Franklin and Sarah Ellen (Canada) Norris in Bexar, Arkansas. Jim grew up and attended school in Cave City, Arkansas. He then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On December 15, 1965 he was united in marriage to Sarah E. Smith. After their marriage they lived in Gower and in 1977 they moved to Kansas City where they made their home. His wife, Sarah, preceded him in death on September 26, 2002. Jim later returned to Gower.Jim worked at Farmland Industries for over 25 years. After his retirement he was a shuttle bus driver at North Kansas City Hospital.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill Norris and Daniel Norris; sisters, Sarah Norris, Aleta Filipponi, and Lucy Carr.

Jim is survived by his sons, Darren Norris and Craig Norris; grandchildren, Samantha Norris and Elery James Norris; brothers, Walt (Rosa) Norris and Johnny Norris; sister-in-law, Barbara Smith; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25th Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Visitation: 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial with Military Honors: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower.