James "Jim" Louis Stubbs, 55, of St. Joseph

James "Jim" Louis Stubbs, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 9, 1964 in St. Joseph, son of Daisy and James D. Stubbs. He graduated from Lafayette High School class of 1982. He married Vicki Buffey on June 5, 2000. Jim retired from the St. Joseph School District as a maintenance engineer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his father, James D. Stubbs. Survivors include, wife, Vicki Stubbs of the home, mother, Daisy Stubbs, children, Patrick (Stacy) Stubbs, Catherin (Joshua) Bowen, James Stubbs, Gregory (Sasha Stillman) Clutter, grandchildren, Matthew, Riley, Dalton, Hannah, Radien, and Aiden, brother, Jason (Melissa) Stubbs, sister, Ann (Terry) Dewar, father-in-law, Charles (Nancy Dougan) Buffey and other extended family. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. James Barnett officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mt. Mora Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

