James “Jim” W. Noel, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.

He was born November 23, 1937 in St. Joseph, Missouri to James and Mabel (Gibson) Noel.

Jim married Betty Joyce East September 6, 1963. She survives of the home.

He retired from the Air National Guard after 35 years of service.

Jim was a member of McCarthy Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. He also served on several committees and taught Sunday school.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Fred Boyer; sister, Jean Haller; and brother, Burness Noel.

Additional survivors include sons, Bill Noel (Debbie), Craig Noel (Brenda); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, McCarthy Baptist Church. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, McCarthy Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to McCarthy Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.