James "Jim" William Arthur Simerly, 50

James William Arthur “Jim” Simerly, 50, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
Jim was born on April 22, 1971 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Glenda (Abbett) Simerly.
He was a member of the Christ Church of St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jim married Lisa Morey on September 16, 1995 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Glenda Simerly, grandparents, Bill and Francis Abbett and uncle, Ronnie Abbett.
Additional survivors: daughters, Hannah and Grace Simerly.
Mother-in-law, Connie Morey.
Grandma-in-law, Ruth Kline.
Brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews
Graveside Memorial Service: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Courter Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Jim Simerly Memorial Fund.