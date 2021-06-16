Clear
James "Jimbo" William Calhoun, 73

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:31 PM

James "Jimbo" William Calhoun 73, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the Veterans Home in Cameron, MO. He was born August 16, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Levita "Rose" and Adolph Calhoun. He graduated from Benton High School, and then served in the United States Army, and he is a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked at Carnation/Silgan Containers over 30 years as a Fork Lift Operator. James was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ricky Lee Calhoun. Survivors include: daughter, Cindy (Jimmy) Ownby, Savannah, MO, and a son, Jimmy (Kacie Spencer) Calhoun, St. Joseph, MO., grandchildren, Samantha & Tyler Ownby, Justin and Jameson, Katelyn Calhoun, and a brother, Kelly (Ivana) Calhoun, Saint Joseph, MO. Graveside funeral services and military honors will be conducted at 2:30 PM Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. Military honors the direction of the United States Army. Chaplain Floyd Sullivan officiating Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

