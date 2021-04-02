James "Jimmy" Beedle, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, March 27, 2021.

"A sinner saved by Grace, and I must say pointed many to Jesus along life's ole highway. Praise God, shame on the Devil."

James was born November 25, 1938 to William and Lucille (Clark) Beedle in Omaha, Nebraska.

He graduated in 1957 from South High Omaha, Nebraska and joined the Army National Guard in 1957. He retired from Altec in 1999 and volunteered at Missouri Department of Corrections (WRDCC), witnessing and making a difference in prisoners' lives.

He was united in marriage October 7, 1962 to Helen Broadstone at a country church in McFall, MO. They lived in Omaha, NE until 1971, when they moved around a little until settling in Bethany, MO where he met Pastor Thomas Carlisle and accepted Jesus as his Saviour. In 1982 he moved his family to St. Joseph where he faithfully started serving the Lord at Bible Baptist Temple with Pastor Gary Williams, then to Riverside Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Marshall.

He enjoyed serving the Lord at Riverside Baptist Church. He also enjoyed reading his Bible and journaling, it was his "thoughts for the day" often including little drawings for his grandkids.

He loved and enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, which included many Sunday dinners, holiday dinners, family reunions and watching football, especially Nebraska Cornhuskers.

He enjoyed spoiling his grandkids and great-grandkids and taking walks. He was an awesome "Grandpa" to many other children in the Bus Ministry and Sunday School at Riverside. He was always handing out candy.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lucille (Clark) Beedle, his three sisters Betty, Audrey and Margie, his brother Bill, infant daughter Lydia, infant granddaughter Kortnie and grandson Brandon.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years Helen (Broadstone) Beedle, children Wanda (Rick) Boggs ofSavannah, MO, Sandra (Mike) Dooley of St. Joseph, MO., Brenda Graham, Shenandoah, IA, Debra Koerner, St. Joseph, MO, Thomas (Shannon) Beedle of St. Joseph, MO, 15 grandchildren, Barbara Frogge, Michael, Dusty, Kevin and Stephanie Updegraff, Jordan, Zachary, Dakota and Drew Graham, Logan, Micah and Macey Beedle, Noah and Nyah Ramsey, Brian Buntin, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great- great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday March 31 from 5 PM - 7 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday April 1 at Riverside Baptist Church.