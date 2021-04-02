Clear
James Julius Goerlitz, 79

James Julius Goerlitz, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday March 21, 2021. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He was born on December 31, 1941, in Charleston, South Carolina to Julius and Pauline Goerlitz. Jim married the love of his life, Phyllis Butler on June 29, 1963, and celebrated 57 years together.

He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1959, and attended St. Joseph Junior College. He began his lifelong career at Wire Rope Corporation of America where he worked and retired after 30-plus years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church.

Jim was an amazing carpenter who took great pride in building and making beautiful treasures for all of his family members and grandchildren. Along with woodworking, he also enjoyed spending time at the lake, traveling, and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Pauline Goerlitz. Jim is survived by his wife, Phyllis, son, Timothy (Leigh Ann) Goerlitz, daughter Gail Peters, grandchildren Carson Goerlitz, Connor and Caitlyn Peters. He is also survived by several cousins, extended family, and lots of friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Church. The Rosary will be recited at 11:00 am, and Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing will be observed.

