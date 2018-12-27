James Laurel Courtney

1938-2018

James Laurel Courtney passed away on December 24 in Grapevine, Texas at the age of 80.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Courtney and Mary Powell Courtney; sister, Eleanor Courtney Reese and grandson, Ryan Courtney.

Born on August 20, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri, he graduated from Lafayette High School in 1956. After many years working with Richmond Screw Anchor, Jim was given an opportunity in 1975 to move to the national headquarters in Richland Hills, Texas. He would go on to work almost 50 years in the industry he loved where he made lifelong friends with customers and colleagues from across the United States.

Jim’s life was filled with an abundance of loving family and friendships. Jim was an Army veteran, a Mason, a Shriner, a Sunday School teacher, a little league coach, a champion gardener, a golfer and loyal TCU Horned Frog fan. His great sense of humor was legendary. His greatest joys in life included cooking for large gatherings of family and friends (particularly Thanksgiving, 4th of July and New Year’s Day Festivus), the music of the Isaacs, time spent with family and friends in St. Joseph, Missouri. He delighted in his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Jim is survived by his wife, Jan Hurst Courtney; children, Claire Courtney Graham (Hank), Chris Courtney (Deonna), Cliff Courtney, Corinne Courtney Dodson, Erin Terrill Mickelson (Tyler), Kyle Terrill; grandchildren, Caleb Courtney, Rachel Courtney, Celice Courtney Roseberry, David Dodson, Daniel Dodson, Colin Graham, Devon Dodson, Christian Marcy, Regan Marcy, Katie Marcy and 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Courtney (Marylon) of Kansas City, Flo Ann Brown (Don) of Parkville, Mary Kay Halloran of Country Club Village; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

