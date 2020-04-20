James Lee Roach
1937 – 2020
Cameron, MO- James Lee Roach, 83, of Cameron, passed away Friday April 17, 2020. James was born February 12, 1937 to Hugh and Mary (Dabler) Roach in Maysville, Mo.
Services are pending.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
