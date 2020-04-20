Clear
James Lee Roach, 83

Services are pending.

James Lee Roach
1937 – 2020

Cameron, MO- James Lee Roach, 83, of Cameron, passed away Friday April 17, 2020. James was born February 12, 1937 to Hugh and Mary (Dabler) Roach in Maysville, Mo.
Services are pending. For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

