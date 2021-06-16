James Leroy Gardner, 73

James "Jim" Leroy Gardner 73, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at his home in St. Joseph, MO. He was born December 3, 1947 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Thelma and James Gardner. He attended Benton High School, and he married Pam Baber on January 31, 1969, and they shared 52 years together. He retired from the City of St. Joseph after 29 years of service from the street department as a Traffic Supervisor. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in his younger years, and spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Phyllis Swafford. Survivors include: wife, Pam Gardner of the home, sons, Kevin (Elizabeth) Gardner and Justin (Kristi) Gardner all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Rachel (Truman) Gardner, Andrew (Melenna) Gardner, Sophia & Mason Gardner, and Hunter & Brody Frasher, great grandchildren, Avery & Archer Gardner, two brothers, John Gardner and Larry Gardner, as well as countless nieces & nephews. Graveside Funeral Services and Interment: 2:00 pm Tuesday, Mount Auburn Cemetery, Pastor Greg Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7:00 PM on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association.