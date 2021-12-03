James McClellan Stuck, 83, of St. Joseph, passed away December 1, 2021. Jim is preceded in death by his parents John and Imelda Stuck and sister Loretta Levinus.

Jim was born January 10, 1938 in Pittsburg, PA. After graduating from Peekskill High School, he joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. During his Navy career Jim served on ships, USS Repose (AH-16), USS Norfolk, USS Shenandoah as a hospital corpman, did 2 tours in Vietnam going with the Marines as first boots on the ground. He completed his 20 year Naval career at Walter Reed Hospital, Bethesda, Maryland. Chief Petty Officer James Stuck retired from the Navy in 1975. Jim achieved an accounting degree from University of Tennessee and a Masters in Religious Education from Midwestern Baptist Seminary. Jim enjoyed careers with the City of St. Joseph, MO, in finance, chaplain positions with Heartland Hospital, Troop H Highway Patrol and area hospices, Associate Pastor at Wyatt Park Baptist and interium pastor of Community Presbyterian Church. Jim participated in church area ministries with a servant's heart. Some of his favorites were serving at the St. Joseph Food Bank, prison ministries, working with the Wyatt Park Baptist Kitchen Crew and having regular lunches with his chaplain friends. Jim loved the teacher and S. S. class members at Wyatt Park Baptist.

Jim leaves wife Becky (Showalter) Draper-Stuck of the home, son John (Jamie) Stuck, Brighton, TN; grandson Austin Stuck, Brighton, TN.; granddaughter Lauren (Ethan Walters) Stuck, St. Joseph, MO.; stepson Shannon (Hajni) Draper, Katy, TX.; grandsons Jonathan and Michael Draper, Katy, TX.; PVC Krisztian Draper, San Antonio, TX.; stepdaughter Anne (John) Lehr, grandchildren Brenden, Justin, and Lexi of Howell, MI.; former spouse Luzelle Fox Stuck and her sons Jeff and Greg Bartram, Brighton, TN. Surviving siblings include Robert (Barbara) Stuck, Hopewell Junction, NY.; Virginia (Joseph) Panetta, Timberlake, NC.; Donald (Beverly) Stuck, Peekskill, NY.; Margaret (Peter) Guzman, Graham, NC.; very special nieces and nephews, and a large extended family of "Showalters"-- all of whom he loved.

The family is grateful for excellent care, love and support from: Long Time PCP, Dr. Rippe and staff, Mosaic Hospice and Pallative Care, Carriage Square staff and Mosaic Cancer and Cardiology Centers.

Jim believed that he was "a man saved by God's grace".

Visitation will be held 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 22nd at Wyatt Park Baptist Church. Final Committal 12:30 PM Wednesday the 22nd at Leavenworth National Cemetery.