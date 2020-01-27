Clear

James Michael Murphy, 72

Visitation: Monday, January 27th, 2020 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist. 5302 Mitchell, St. Joseph, MO 64507. ■ Graveside Service: Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 @ Ashland Cemetery. 2324 Ashland Avenue, St. Joseph, Mo 64506.

James Michael Murphy, 72, of St. Joseph, died January 23, 2020. James was born March 22, 1947, in St. Joseph, to James L. and Viola Mae (Marlowe) Murphy.

James retired as a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department after 24 years of service. He then worked for 17 years for the Buchanan County Highway Department, and as a security guard with the St. Joseph Frontier Casino.

He was a member of Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church. James enjoyed helping his grandchildren and building and flying remote controlled airplanes.

He married Joyce Hundley on August 28, 1965, and she survives. Also surviving are a son Gary; grandchildren Andrew, John, Erin; sister Peggy Murphy; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother Larry.

Memorial contributions to Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church would be appreciated.

