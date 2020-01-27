James Michael Murphy, 72, of St. Joseph, died January 23, 2020. James was born March 22, 1947, in St. Joseph, to James L. and Viola Mae (Marlowe) Murphy.

James retired as a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department after 24 years of service. He then worked for 17 years for the Buchanan County Highway Department, and as a security guard with the St. Joseph Frontier Casino.

He was a member of Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church. James enjoyed helping his grandchildren and building and flying remote controlled airplanes.

He married Joyce Hundley on August 28, 1965, and she survives. Also surviving are a son Gary; grandchildren Andrew, John, Erin; sister Peggy Murphy; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother Larry.

Memorial contributions to Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church would be appreciated.

Visitation will be Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.