James Millard "Jim" Goerke, 55

Posted: Jun 23, 2020
James Millard “Jim” Goerke
1964-2020

James Millard “Jim” Goerke, 55, passed away June 13, 2020.
He was born August 30, 1964. Parents Linda and Millard Goerke.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and brother, Mark.
Survivors include mother; sons, Tony and Trace; brothers, Jeff (Betty), Walter (Micala), John (Karen), Bill (Amy) and sister-in-law, Ruth Heckman; one granddaughter, one grandson, and several nieces and nephews.
Private Family Farewell Services at a later date. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

A few storms are possible overnight Monday into Tuesday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area.
