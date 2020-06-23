James Millard “Jim” Goerke

1964-2020

James Millard “Jim” Goerke, 55, passed away June 13, 2020.

He was born August 30, 1964. Parents Linda and Millard Goerke.

Jim was preceded in death by his father and brother, Mark.

Survivors include mother; sons, Tony and Trace; brothers, Jeff (Betty), Walter (Micala), John (Karen), Bill (Amy) and sister-in-law, Ruth Heckman; one granddaughter, one grandson, and several nieces and nephews.

Private Family Farewell Services at a later date. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.