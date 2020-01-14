Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

James Milton Erickson, 73

Visitation: Thursday, January 16th, 2020 10:00 - 11:00 AM @ Cameron First Baptist Church. 2020 East Ford Street, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Service: Thursday, January 16th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Cameron First Baptist Church.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 9:05 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

James (Jim) Milton Erickson, 73, Cameron, MO passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born in Breckenridge, MN on July 9, 1946 to Percy and Alice Erickson.
He was retired, enjoyed going to church, spending time with his family, his horses and working with the autistic riding program for autistic children.
Jim is preceded in death by, his parents, Percy and Alice; Infant daughter, Shayla Marie; two brothers, Robert and Mark.
Survivors: daughter, Kim (Darren) Martin; son, Travis (Cristina) Erickson; 7 grandchildren, Jolie, Gracie, Tyler, Jenna, Arnee, Colten and Kal; The mother of his children, Marge Erickson; 5 sisters, Peggy Hedtke, Judy (Duane) Baumgartner, Vickie (Gordon) Thorson, Kathy (Randy) Beeler and Wendy (Russ) Wheeler.
Jim served his country in the United States Army, serving two tours in Vietnam.
Memorial Donations: Wounded Warriors or Veterans Community Services Project.
Services: 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, Cameron, Missouri.
Visitation: 10:00- 11:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories